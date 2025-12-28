Mobile net services restored in violence-hit Assam districts

14:13





Strict security vigil continued in the districts, along with the deployment of additional security forces in the worst-affected areas, an official said.





Two persons were killed and over 170 people injured, mostly security personnel, in violence in parts of West Karbi Anglong district last week.





An order by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary of the home and political department, said mobile internet services, which had been suspended on December 23, have been restored with immediate effect.





The order said that the law and order situation in the two districts has "improved and normalised, and it appears that there is no further apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility for the time being".





It added that the earlier order suspending mobile internet services was revoked from 8 am on Sunday, and all mobile service providers operating in the two districts were directed to restore their services.





An official in Diphu said that normalcy is being restored in the trouble-torn areas with shops and other business establishments opening, and people coming out to procure essential items.





Army, Rapid Action Force and CRPF remained deployed in the worst-hit areas, assisting police to ensure there is no breach of law and order situation, he said.





Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS also remained clamped, the official added. -- PTI

