HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mobile net services restored in violence-hit Assam districts

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
14:13
image
Mobile internet services in violence-hit Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam were restored on Sunday following improvement in the law and order situation, an official order said.

Strict security vigil continued in the districts, along with the deployment of additional security forces in the worst-affected areas, an official said.

Two persons were killed and over 170 people injured, mostly security personnel, in violence in parts of West Karbi Anglong district last week.

An order by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary of the home and political department, said mobile internet services, which had been suspended on December 23, have been restored with immediate effect.

The order said that the law and order situation in the two districts has "improved and normalised, and it appears that there is no further apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility for the time being".

It added that the earlier order suspending mobile internet services was revoked from 8 am on Sunday, and all mobile service providers operating in the two districts were directed to restore their services.

An official in Diphu said that normalcy is being restored in the trouble-torn areas with shops and other business establishments opening, and people coming out to procure essential items.

Army, Rapid Action Force and CRPF remained deployed in the worst-hit areas, assisting police to ensure there is no breach of law and order situation, he said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS also remained clamped, the official added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC halts Bengal hearings over 2002 electoral roll glitch
LIVE! EC halts Bengal hearings over 2002 electoral roll glitch

I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema
I decided to stand for my fans: Vijay quits cinema

Actor-politician Vijay announced his retirement from cinema at the audio launch of his movie 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, citing his dedication to his fans. The event, attended by nearly 1 lakh fans, featured emotional speeches and...

Khaleda Zia 'extremely critical', says physician
Khaleda Zia 'extremely critical', says physician

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is in an 'extremely critical' condition, according to her personal physician. She has been hospitalized since November 23 for multiple health complications and is currently on ventilator support.

Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing

Parties in Maharashtra are engaged in intense negotiations to finalize seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.

The Man Challenging 18% GST On Air Purifiers
The Man Challenging 18% GST On Air Purifiers

'If a common man wants to buy an air purifier for Rs 10,000, then he will have to shell out Rs 11,800 with 18 percent GST.''If he is charged GST at 5 percent the same air purifier will cost Rs 10,500.''This saves a one time amount of Rs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO