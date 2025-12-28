Messi event chaos: Court extends police custody of chief organiser till Jan 9

21:17





After the completion of his initial police custody, Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar sub-divisional court, where public prosecutors levelled multiple charges against him.





Dutta, who was arrested on December 13 over alleged mismanagement in the Salt Lake stadium event on that day, was also accused of entering into contracts with food and beverage suppliers without prior government approval and being involved in alleged corruption amounting to Rs 23 crore.





The prosecution emphasised that Dutta wields significant influence, and for this reason, he should not be granted bail.





"The investigation requires further probe into the financial transactions and pre-planned arrangements for the event. His bail plea was rejected, and he (Dutta) was sent to police custody till January 9," a senior police officer told reporters outside the court.





Dutta was seen entering the courtroom holding a copy of the Gita. -- PTI

