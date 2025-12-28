HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Messi event chaos: Court extends police custody of chief organiser till Jan 9

Sun, 28 December 2025
A court in West Bengal on Sunday extended till January 9 the police custody of Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's event that dissolved into disorder earlier this month.

After the completion of his initial police custody, Dutta was produced before the Bidhannagar sub-divisional court, where public prosecutors levelled multiple charges against him.

Dutta, who was arrested on December 13 over alleged mismanagement in the Salt Lake stadium event on that day, was also accused of entering into contracts with food and beverage suppliers without prior government approval and being involved in alleged corruption amounting to Rs 23 crore.

The prosecution emphasised that Dutta wields significant influence, and for this reason, he should not be granted bail.

"The investigation requires further probe into the financial transactions and pre-planned arrangements for the event. His bail plea was rejected, and he (Dutta) was sent to police custody till January 9," a senior police officer told reporters outside the court.

Dutta was seen entering the courtroom holding a copy of the Gita. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence
LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat
Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat

The central government has provided armed security to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer following potential threats related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged
Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, leading to allegations that work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have been a factor. Political accusations...

PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer
PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie onboard the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer, highlighting the nation's naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

