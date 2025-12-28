HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K lecturer to be suspended over prayer platform in school

Sun, 28 December 2025
14:50
File image
File image
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have recommended the suspension of an Arabic lecturer of a government higher secondary school for allegedly ordering the construction of a platform on the school building to be used for offering prayers, officials said on Sunday. 

Quoting a letter issued by the chief education officer, Rajouri, the officials said Munnawar Hussain, Lecturer (Arabic), posted at Higher Secondary School, Chingus, was prima facie found to have directed the construction of the platform on the roof of a newly constructed block of the institution. 

The CEO in the letter to the director, school education, Jammu, on Saturday has recommended suspending the lecturer, they said. 

"A large number of people also gathered at the school to protest against the construction, and demanded strict action against Hussain," the official said. 

The CEO said he, along with the district education planning officer, visited the school at the direction of the deputy commissioner and met the people of the area. 

The lecturer was directed to report to the office of the chief education officer for further duties, the officials said. -- PTI

