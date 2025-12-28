HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Himachal: Pilot killed in paragliding accident at Bir Billing

Sun, 28 December 2025
Representative image
An experienced pilot was killed when a tandem paraglider reportedly developed a technical malfunction shortly after take-off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site in Kangra district, officials said on Saturday.
 
The incident occurred at the internationally renowned Bir Billing paragliding site. 

The tragic accident prompted the authorities and operators to suspend all paragliding activities for a day as a mark of respect. 

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tandem paraglider took off from the Billing launch point.

According to officials of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association, the paraglider developed a technical malfunction shortly after take-off, lost balance mid-air, and crashed near the road below the launch site. The pilot died while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

The pilot, identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district, was critically injured in the crash.

Local residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted both the pilot and the tourist to a hospital.

However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, while the tourist was reported to be out of danger after receiving first aid.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident. -- PTI

