Himachal doctors' strike called off after CM Sukhu reopens probe into brawl

A statement by the Resident Doctors Association of IGMC, Shimla, said the government has assured them that the doctor's termination could also be revoked.





The doctors' association said the indefinite strike that entered the second day on Sunday was called off with immediate effect in larger public interest.





The termination had set off resident doctors to announce an indefinite strike on Saturday, with medical services, barring emergency services, disrupted for the second day at few places in the state.





On Friday, resident doctors were on mass leave.





However, the association maintained that it is awaiting the revocation of the doctor's termination following the inquiry report.





The doctors said they will hold a meet again on January 3 to discuss their future plan of action.





Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to the doctors to resume work since he has directed officials to reopen inquiry into the incident.





On Friday, members of the doctors' association met Sukhu who assured action against those who allegedly threatened the doctor and promised new guidelines to ensure the doctors' security inside hospitals. -- PTI

