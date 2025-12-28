HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal doctors' strike called off after CM Sukhu reopens probe into brawl

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
21:51
image
Doctors of Indira Gandhi Medical College called off their strike in Shimla after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that the patient-physician brawl that led to the doctor's removal from service would be looked into again.

A statement by the Resident Doctors Association of IGMC, Shimla, said the government has assured them that the doctor's termination could also be revoked.

The doctors' association said the indefinite strike that entered the second day on Sunday was called off with immediate effect in larger public interest.

The termination had set off resident doctors to announce an indefinite strike on Saturday, with medical services, barring emergency services, disrupted for the second day at few places in the state. 

On Friday, resident doctors were on mass leave.

However, the association maintained that it is awaiting the revocation of the doctor's termination following the inquiry report. 

The doctors said they will hold a meet again on January 3 to discuss their future plan of action.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to the doctors to resume work since he has directed officials to reopen inquiry into the incident.

On Friday, members of the doctors' association met Sukhu who assured action against those who allegedly threatened the doctor and promised new guidelines to ensure the doctors' security inside hospitals. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence
LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat
Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat

The central government has provided armed security to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer following potential threats related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged
Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, leading to allegations that work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have been a factor. Political accusations...

PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer
PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie onboard the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer, highlighting the nation's naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO