Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati

11:22

Industrialist Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday.





The centre of excellence, funded by the Adani Group chairman, has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institute governed by the Pawar family.





NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and other members of the extended Pawar family were present on the occasion.





NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, who is the treasurer of Vidya Pratisthan, were present.





Adani had visited Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family, in 2022 to attend the inauguration of the Science and Innovation Activity Centre in the town, about 110 km from Pune. The relationship between Pawar and Adani goes back nearly two decades. -- PTI