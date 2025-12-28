French legendary actress Brigitte Bardot passes away at 91

17:30

Actress Brigitte Bardot/File image





The news of her demise was announced by her foundation, as per CNN.





"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals," the foundation said.





"Her legacy lives on through the actions and struggles the Foundation continues with the same passion and the same fidelity to her ideals," the statement further read.





Known in France merely by her initials B.B., Bardot tantalised audiences and scandalised moral authorities with her raw display of sexuality in the 1950s and '60s.





She became a box-office phenomenon in the United States and helped to popularise foreign films with Americans at a time when censorship in Hollywood movies forbade frank discussions of sex, much less nudity.





Describing her impact, Life magazine said in 1961, "Everywhere girls walk, dress, and wear their hair like Bardot and wish they were free souls like her."





Beyond her work in film and music, Bardot's distinctive fashion sense kept her at the forefront of popular culture throughout the latter half of the 20th century. -- ANI

