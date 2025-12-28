HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai, no casualties

Sun, 28 December 2025
13:15
A fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that erupted on the sixth floor of Emgeen Chambers in the Kalina area of Santacruz East around 2.30 am, they said.

A civic official said that four fire engines were pressed into service, and the blaze was put out in two hours.

The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, office files, wooden furniture, computers, glass facade and the false ceiling on the sixth floor of the building, he said.

The police, 108 Ambulances, staffers from a power company and BMC were rushed to the spot. -- PTI

