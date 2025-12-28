HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC halts Bengal hearings over 2002 electoral roll glitch

Sun, 28 December 2025
The EC has issued fresh instructions to district election officials in West Bengal, directing that voters marked as "unmapped" in the BLO app due to technical issues linked to the digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR exercise should not be called for hearings, even if such notices have been auto-generated by the system. 

The directive, issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, on Saturday stated that the issue has arisen due to incomplete conversion of the PDF version of the 2002 electoral rolls, the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in the state, into CSV format, leading to linkage failures in the booth-level officer (BLO) app for a number of electors. 

It said that despite being marked as "unmapped" in the system, many such electors have valid self or progeny linkage with the hard copy of the 2002 electoral rolls, duly authenticated by district election officers (DEOs) and published on the CEO's website. 

The CEO's office said that hearing notices generated automatically in such cases need not be served and should be retained at the level of the electoral registration officer (ERO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO). -- PTI

