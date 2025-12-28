CPM MLA, BJP councillor spar over office space in Kerala

13:49

BJP councillor and Kerala ex-DGP R Sreelekha (middle)





Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth told reporters that councillor R Sreelekha contacted him over the phone and asked him to vacate his office in the Corporation's building in Sasthamangalam.





Sreelekha, a retired DGP, won the recent local body election on a BJP ticket.





Responding to the MLA, she said she made a humble request to him regarding the issue.





The saffron party won 50 of the 101 divisions in the city, ending four decades of Left stronghold over the city civic body.





"She contacted me asking to vacate my office. She said the councillor's office in the same building does not have adequate facilities and that she wants to occupy the space currently used by the MLA," Prasanth said.





He said his MLA office has been functioning in the building for the past seven years and that earlier a BJP councillor had also used a portion of the same building as an office.





"When I was the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, a decision was taken to allow office space for ward councillors. After becoming MLA, I submitted an application to the Corporation and the space was allotted on rent," he added.





Prasanth said the procedure requires the Corporation Secretary to issue an eviction notice.





"Here, a councillor is directly calling an MLA and demanding eviction. This is like handling things the way it is done in a police station," he alleged. -- PTI

