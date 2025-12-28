HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress faces embarrassment for incorrect singing of National Anthem in Kerala

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
21:23
image
The Congress party in Kerala found itself in an embarrassing situation when a line of the national anthem was sung incorrectly during a program at its state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

This happened during the 141st foundation day celebration of the Indian National Congress at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the flag hoisting, leaders sang the anthem together, and it sounded like the opening line was sung incorrectly.

Senior party leaders like A K Antony, V M Sudheeran, Deepa Das Munshi, Palode Ravi were present there along with Seva Dal volunteers.

The incident brought embarrassment to the party as the visuals of the wrong rendition were telecast by TV channels.

There was no immediate comment from Congress on the matter.                 

Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress party were organised across the state with party flag hoisting. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence
LIVE! Probe ordered into Chhattisgarh mine stir violence

Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat
Centre provides Y-plus security to Bengal CEO after threat

The central government has provided armed security to West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer following potential threats related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged
Another BLO found dead in Bengal; work pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, leading to allegations that work-related pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have been a factor. Political accusations...

PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer
PIX: Prez Murmu takes sub sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie onboard the Indian Navy's INS Vaghsheer, highlighting the nation's naval capabilities and commitment to maritime security.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO