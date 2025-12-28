Coal mine protest turns violent in C'garh; vehicles torched

08:49

Several policemen were injured and vehicles set ablaze after an ongoing protest against a coal mining project turned violent in the Tamnar area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials said.





The mob also stormed into the coal handling plant of Jindal Power Limited, and torched a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, besides vandalising the office premises on Saturday, the officials informed.

Tension prevailed after protestors indulged in stone-pelting and set ablaze a police bus, a jeep and an ambulance, besides damaging several other government vehicles, they said.

People from 14 affected villages under the (Gare Pelma) Sector-I coal block in the Tamnar area have been staging a sit-in protest at CHP chowk in Libra village since December 12 against a public hearing held for the project on December 8 at Dhaurabhatha, a statement issued by the district administration said.

"On Saturday morning, around 300 protesters gathered at the site, and some of them allegedly blocked the road, disrupting traffic. Senior revenue and police officials intervened around 10 am and persuaded the protesters to return to their tents at the designated protest site," it said.

"However, the crowd continued to swell as people from nearby villages joined, taking the strength to around 1,000. Despite repeated appeals through loudspeakers by revenue and police officials to maintain peace, the crowd allegedly turned violent around 2.30 pm, broke police barricades and attacked personnel with stones and sticks," the statement added.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Anil Vishwakarma, Tamnar police station in-charge Kamla Pusam and a constable sustained serious injuries in the attack, and several other policemen, including women personnel, were also hurt, it said.

"The mob then allegedly set ablaze a police bus, a jeep and an ambulance, besides damaging several other government vehicles. The protesters then reportedly moved towards the Jindal company's coal handling plant (CHP), forced their way inside and torched a conveyor belt, two tractors and other vehicles, besides vandalising the office premises," the release said.

The situation did not ease even after local legislator from Lailunga, Vidyawati Sidar, Raigarh Collector Mayank Chaturvedi, and Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel reached the spot to pacify the crowd, it said.

Stones were again hurled, and another incident of arson was reported inside the CHP plant, the district administration's statement added. -- PTI