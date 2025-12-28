HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Biker killed in explosion while carrying detonators in MP

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
18:38
image
A 20-year-old rider was killed when his motorcycle exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, the police said. 

The deceased, identified as Sukhram Barela, was engaged in blasting work at wells and other locations. 

He was allegedly carrying a large quantity of detonators with him for work when the explosion occurred in the morning, area sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Roshan Jain, told reporters. 

"The bike exploded when it reached near a grit blasting machine in Ramnagar," the SDOP said. 

A case has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop
LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov
Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia does not intend to attack Europe, but any attack on Russia would face a devastating response. He also accused the EU's 'war party' of hindering Ukraine peace efforts and pledged...

Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag
Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag

Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain

EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings
EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings

The Election Commission has issued instructions to district election officials in West Bengal regarding voters marked as 'unmapped' due to technical issues during the digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO