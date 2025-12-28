Biker killed in explosion while carrying detonators in MP

18:38





The deceased, identified as Sukhram Barela, was engaged in blasting work at wells and other locations.





He was allegedly carrying a large quantity of detonators with him for work when the explosion occurred in the morning, area sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Roshan Jain, told reporters.





"The bike exploded when it reached near a grit blasting machine in Ramnagar," the SDOP said.





A case has been registered, and an investigation is being conducted. -- PTI

A 20-year-old rider was killed when his motorcycle exploded in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, the police said.