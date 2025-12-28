HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar: 8 wagons of goods train derail, rail traffic disrupted

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
10:42
Representative image
Representative image
Eight wagons of a goods train have derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, causing disruption of railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

The accident took place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division of Eastern Railways around 11.25 pm on Saturday. It resulted in the disruption of the movement of around two dozen trains overnight, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Accident relief trains have been sent from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha stations to the spot, officials said, adding restoration work is underway. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati
LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati

Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing

Parties in Maharashtra are engaged in intense negotiations to finalize seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.

Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP
Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauded the organisational power of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the...

UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public
UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public

The panchayat said that boys and girls seen in public places wearing half pants was against social norms, which has a negative impact on society.

Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?
Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?

The passing of bills without Parliament, including the treasury benches, having any real understanding of what they contained through any rigorous process has accelerated through the Modi era, points out Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO