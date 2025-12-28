Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop

18:18

Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir





Trinamool Congress said Azad, better known as Sohel, committed a cognisable offence by raising a hand on the policeman, who was posted as a personal security officer of Bharatpur MLA Kabir, and police took action as per the law, while claiming that the ruling party has nothing to do with it.





A senior police officer said Sohel was detained on the basis of a complaint lodged with Shaktipur police station by Constable Jumma Khan, alleging that the legislator's son assaulted him this morning when he applied for a few days' leave.





"On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been detained for questioning. The matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken," the police officer said.





Kabir, who floated his party after being suspended from the TMC and laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, claimed that police have cordoned off his residence in Shaktipur area following the incident. -- PTI

