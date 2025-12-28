HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
18:18
Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir/ANI Photo
Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir/ANI Photo
Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir's son Golam Nabi Azad was on Sunday detained for allegedly attacking a policeman posted at their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an officer said.                 

Trinamool Congress said Azad, better known as Sohel, committed a cognisable offence by raising a hand on the policeman, who was posted as a personal security officer of Bharatpur MLA Kabir, and police took action as per the law, while claiming that the ruling party has nothing to do with it.

A senior police officer said Sohel was detained on the basis of a complaint lodged with Shaktipur police station by Constable Jumma Khan, alleging that the legislator's son assaulted him this morning when he applied for a few days' leave.

"On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been detained for questioning. The matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken," the police officer said.

Kabir, who floated his party after being suspended from the TMC and laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, claimed that police have cordoned off his residence in Shaktipur area following the incident.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop
LIVE! Bengal: Humayun Kabir's son held for assaulting cop

Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker
Op Sindoor: Pak President Zardari advised to hide in bunker

Speaking during an event on Saturday, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari revealed that during New Delhi's retaliatory strikes in May, his Military Secretary urgently advised him to move to a bunker for safety, highlighting the intense...

Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov
Russia won't attack Europe, but will hit back hard: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia does not intend to attack Europe, but any attack on Russia would face a devastating response. He also accused the EU's 'war party' of hindering Ukraine peace efforts and pledged...

Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag
Pakistani kabbadi player banned for draping Indian flag

Pakistan international kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput has been banned indefinitely by the national federation after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain

EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings
EC flags glitch in 2002 rolls, suspends Bengal hearings

The Election Commission has issued instructions to district election officials in West Bengal regarding voters marked as 'unmapped' due to technical issues during the digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO