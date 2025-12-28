HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia in 'extremely critical' condition

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
11:07
image
Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia is in an "extremely critical" condition, her personal physician has said.
 
Zia, the 80-year-old chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has been undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23 for multiple health complications.
 
On December 11, she was placed on "ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs."
 
"It cannot be said that her condition has improved. She is passing through an extremely critical phase," Dr AZM Zahid said during a briefing held shortly after midnight on Saturday outside Evercare Hospital, without prior notice.
 
He also urged the nation to pray for Zia's recovery, news portal bdnews24.com reported.
 
"If, by Allah's mercy, she can get through this critical period, we may hear something positive," Zahid said.
 
Her son and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman spent more than two hours at the hospital before leaving shortly before midnight, party members said.
 
Both local and foreign physicians are involved in Zia's care, with her daughter-in-law, Dr Zubaida Rahman, also actively participating in the treatment process.
 
The BNP has previously indicated that it would prefer Zia to be taken abroad for advanced medical treatment. However, her current physical condition does not allow for air travel, so her treatment continues in the country. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati
LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati

Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing

Parties in Maharashtra are engaged in intense negotiations to finalize seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.

Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP
Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauded the organisational power of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the...

UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public
UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public

The panchayat said that boys and girls seen in public places wearing half pants was against social norms, which has a negative impact on society.

Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?
Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?

The passing of bills without Parliament, including the treasury benches, having any real understanding of what they contained through any rigorous process has accelerated through the Modi era, points out Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO