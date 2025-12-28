Airlines briefly face baggage handling system glitch at Delhi airport

22:08





The sources said there was a glitch with the baggage handling system for around 15-20 minutes starting around 1.45 pm on Sunday.





The glitch impacted the baggage movement for departing at Terminal 1 and 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), they added.





There were no comments from airport operator DIAL or airlines on the issue. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA, which handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. -- PTI

Airlines faced baggage handling system glitch at the Delhi airport on Sunday afternoon and the issue was resolved later, according to sources.