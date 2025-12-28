Adani to share stage with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar

10:14

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani will inaugurate the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati in Pune district on Sunday, centre officials said.





NCP-SP head Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar will be present during the inauguration, they said.





Adani had visited Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family, in 2022 to attend the inauguration of the Science and Innovation Activity Centre in the town, about 110 km from Pune. The relationship between Pawar and Adani goes back nearly two decades.





The centre of excellence, funded by Adani, has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institute governed by the Pawar family. -- PTI