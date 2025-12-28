HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Acts of hatred': US Congressman condemns Dipu Das lynching

Sun, 28 December 2025
Share:
11:00
image
Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna has condemned the killing of a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh, urging the global community to speak out against such "vile acts of hatred and bigotry".
 
Dipu Chandra Das, 27, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month. About 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

In a social media post on Saturday, Khanna said the killing of Das is "horrific".
 
"My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry," said the Democratic lawmaker who represents California's 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley.
 
Last week, the United Nations also expressed concern over the recent violence in Bangladesh.
 
"Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily press briefing.
 
He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General's reaction to attacks on minorities, particularly the recent lynchings of Hindus in the country.
 
"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the 'majority' need to feel safe and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe," Dujarric had said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati
LIVE! Gautam Adani, Sharad, Ajit Pawar share stage in Baramati

Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing
Consensus eludes Thackerays, Sena-BJP over seat sharing

Parties in Maharashtra are engaged in intense negotiations to finalize seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15.

Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP
Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauded the organisational power of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the...

UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public
UP khap panchayat bans kids from wearing half pants in public

The panchayat said that boys and girls seen in public places wearing half pants was against social norms, which has a negative impact on society.

Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?
Why Does Modi Pass Bills In Such Haste?

The passing of bills without Parliament, including the treasury benches, having any real understanding of what they contained through any rigorous process has accelerated through the Modi era, points out Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO