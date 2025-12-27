Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun named as accused no. 11

17:10

The Hyderabad police have filed a charge sheet in a court against 23 persons, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa-2 film.





The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the charge sheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no. 11.





Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 movie at Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.





The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the Pushpa 2 premiere.





Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.





Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024 in connection with the stampede and released from jail on December 14, 2024 after the Telangana high court granted him interim bail.





He was granted regular bail later. Allu Arjun and the makers of the film Pushpa had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy.





The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family. -- PTI