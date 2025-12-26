HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SIR hearings from Dec 27 in Bengal; 32 lakh unmapped voters to be covered

Sat, 27 December 2025
Share:
00:16
image
The hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal will commence on Saturday, with 3,234 hearing centres finalised across the state, a senior official at the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said on Friday. 

Around 32 lakh "unmapped" voters, those who are unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll, will be called for hearings in the first phase, he said. 

Voters will be allowed to submit any of 12 recognised documents, including Aadhaar, as proof of identity and address, he elaborated. 

However, the Commission has clarified that the Aadhaar card will not be accepted as a standalone document. 

"Electoral lists prepared during the recent SIR exercise in Bihar will also be considered valid documents. However, submission of fake or forged documents will be treated as a punishable offence," the official warned. 

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said all preparations for the hearings have been completed. 

"The process will be conducted under the supervision of over 4,500 micro-observers, with only authorised officials such as EROs, AROs, BLOs and observers permitted at the hearing centres," the official said. 

The poll body said no changes will be permitted once the hearing centres and rules are finalised, adding that the measures aim to ensure transparency and accuracy in the revision process. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

If 2 crore attacked, 100 crore won't watch silently: Suvendu
If 2 crore attacked, 100 crore won't watch silently: Suvendu

Protests continue in Kolkata against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari threatens a large-scale protest if the attacks are not stopped.

Nagpur: Man killed, another injured in Christmas brawl
Nagpur: Man killed, another injured in Christmas brawl

A man was killed and another critically injured in a brawl outside an eatery in Nagpur during Christmas celebrations. The incident stemmed from an argument inside a club that escalated into a violent attack.

India raises H1B visa concerns with US amid interview delays
India raises H1B visa concerns with US amid interview delays

India has raised concerns with the United States regarding the cancellation of scheduled H1B visa interviews for Indian applicants due to enhanced vetting measures. Both countries are engaged in discussions to address the disruptions...

Odisha police intensify anti-Maoist ops, caution people
Odisha police intensify anti-Maoist ops, caution people

Odisha Police intensifies operations in Kandhamal district after neutralizing four Maoists, including a high-value target. Combing operations are underway to apprehend more ultras.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO