HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 50-vehicle pileup on Japan expressway kills 2

Sat, 27 December 2025
Share:
21:38
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Amid heavy snowfall, a large-scale pileup involving more than 50 vehicles on an expressway in Japan's Gunma Prefecture has left at least two people dead and 26 others injured, Kyodo News reported.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 7.30 pm (local time) on the outbound carriageway of the Kan-etsu Expressway in Minakami, northwest of Tokyo.

Police said snowy conditions turned the road surface icy, causing several vehicles to skid out of control. This led to a chain-reaction crash spanning roughly 300 metres, according to Kyodo News.

Officials said the accident was triggered when a truck slammed into another truck that had stopped following an earlier single-vehicle crash.

The impact escalated rapidly, involving dozens of vehicles. At least 10 vehicles caught fire, and firefighters took more than seven hours to bring the blaze under control.

Police confirmed that a 77-year-old woman from Tokyo, who was seated in the rear of a car driven by her family members, was among those killed.

Another body was recovered from the driver's seat of a large truck.Of the 26 injured, five were reported to be in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, Kyodo News reported.

In the aftermath, a section of the expressway was shut down as severely damaged vehicles, some burned beyond recognition, remained strewn across the outbound lanes.

At the time of the crash, motorists had reportedly been advised to restrict their speed to 50 kilometres per hour due to snowfall.

Recounting the chaos, a truck driver in his 60s said his vehicle struck the median after he attempted to avoid a car ahead.

He also said he heard multiple blasts during the collision.

"The ice made it difficult for me to control the steering wheel," he said. "I feared for my life."

Authorities had issued a heavy snow warning late Friday, coinciding with the start of the year-end and New Year holidays across Japan.

Officials said the severe snowfall played a significant role in triggering the accident, adding that sections of the expressway remained closed for investigation and to clear the wreckage.

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed shock over the deadly pileup on the Kan-etsu Expressway, noting that Japan is widely regarded as having some of the safest road networks in the world.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Open dissent against Cong: BJP on Digvijaya's remark
LIVE! Open dissent against Cong: BJP on Digvijaya's remark

Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP
Digvijaya Singh shares Modi's photo, praises RSS-BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauded the organisational power of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the...

Allu Arjun named as accused in stampede case charge sheet
Allu Arjun named as accused in stampede case charge sheet

Hyderabad police file charge sheet against 23 individuals, including actor Allu Arjun, in connection with a stampede at the 'Pushpa-2' premiere that resulted in a woman's death.

Cong announces farm laws-style stir against MGNREGA repeal
Cong announces farm laws-style stir against MGNREGA repeal

The Congress will launch a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the United Progressive Alliance-era rural employment legislation Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on January 5, similar to the pushback...

Is BCCI quietly looking to replace Gambhir?
Is BCCI quietly looking to replace Gambhir?

It is understood that right after India's abject surrender against South Africa in the two-Test series at home last month, someone who matters in the cricket board had once again informally approached VVS Laxman to check if he would be...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO