Open dissent against Cong: BJP on Digvijaya's remark

Sat, 27 December 2025
21:12
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's praise for the organisational power of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was an 'open dissent' against Rahul Gandhi's leadership in the party.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Gandhi was bringing his party 'upside down' because he had been sidelined in the party. 

"It's because our Narendra Modi is 'guddri ke lal' (diamond in the rough) and their leader is 'Jawahar ke lal' (great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru). Since our Narendra Modi has risen to top from bottom, he is taking the party (BJP) also to the top from bottom," Trivedi told a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

In a swipe to Gandhi, he said, "Since their leader is 'Jawahar ke lal' who is now 'side down from up', he is bringing his party upside down."

Digvijaya Singh on Saturday on X lauded the organisational power of RSS-BJP as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of their leaders.

The veteran Congress leader, however, backtracked later, saying he only talked about the organisation and its strength, and not the BJP or the RSS, as he was staunchly against the two.

Latching on to Singh's initial remarks another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, on X said, 'Digvijaya Singh openly dissents against Rahul Gandhi.' 

He added, 'He makes it clear that under Rahul Gandhi the Congress organisation has collapsed. Congress vs Congress on display.'

Attacking the Congress, Trivedi said that former US President Barack Obama had also raised questions on Gandhi's 'knowledge and seriousness' in his book.

It's 'surprising' why Gandhi is invited by 'big US universities' to speak when the former President of the country has made such an opinion about him, he said.

"I want to put forth food for thought for the American establishment. If your President has this type of opinion about a person, then how can he be allowed and invited to Ivy league universities to give speeches," Trivedi added.  -- PTI

