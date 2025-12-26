HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Sat, 27 December 2025
People from several villages here held a 'mahapanchayat' on Friday opposing the ongoing construction of a church on a two-acre agricultural plot. 

Many leaders of Hindu outfits, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal took part in the gathering. 

Residents of Teekli and neighbouring villages said they feared the church could be front for religious conversion activities. 

Those building the church could not be contacted for a response. 

The villagers and VHP, Bajrang Dal leaders questioned the construction, claiming that the local Christian population is reportedly less than 1 percent of the "10,000 Hindu families". 

Sandeep Kumar, head of Teekli village, said some members of the Christian community purchased land from a farmer of the village and applied for change of land use (CLU) but it was rejected. 

"At the time, they assured us that no church would be constructed but they somehow obtained the CLU and have now started the construction of the church. But we will not allow any church to be built in the village," he said. 

A 52-member committee was also formed at the 'mahapanchayat', which decided that they will meet the deputy commissioner on Monday and submit a memorandum addressed to the chief minister. -- PTI

