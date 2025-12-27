HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jan-Nov Box Office Collection Up 18%

Sat, 27 December 2025
The cumulative box-office collection in the January to November period of 2025, rose by 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,657 crore, driven by a wide variety of films bringing audiences back to the silver screen.

By comparison, last year, despite major Diwali releases in November, the cumulative gross box-office collection of the films released in the first 11 months of the year stood at Rs 9,862 crore. 

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, led last months collection at Rs 143 crore, the only film to gross over Rs 100 crore, followed by De De Pyaar De 2 at Rs 85 crore, according to Ormax Media's monthly report.

Hollywood's animated movie, Zootopia 2, was third in the box office collection list grossing Rs 30 crore in November. A Malayalam-language mystery thriller film, Eko, collected Rs 30 crore.

No other film managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark last month, the report highlighted.  

-- Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

