Indian-origin student arrested in US for arson, terroristic threat

Sat, 27 December 2025
10:33
A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records. 
   
Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday. 
 
Police responded to Lella's home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats. 
 
Authorities said he allegedly tried to set the home on fire several days earlier.
 
Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour. 
 
Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500, respectively, according to the documents. -- PTI

