HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goyal May Visit Canada To Resume FTA Talks

Sat, 27 December 2025
Share:
10:30
image
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal may travel to Canada in February to resume free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries, according to people aware of the matter.

Last week, chief negotiators from both sides held virtual discussions to find a way forward on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa). The objective of the meeting was to design the agenda and chart the path ahead for the talks.

After a gap of more than two years amid a tumultuous bilateral relationship, India and Canada in November finalised a broad framework and agreed to restart negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal.

Talks for the agreement are expected to begin afresh, and there will be a lot of emphasis on reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, according to one of the people cited above. There could also be discussions on ways to increase investments in both countries.

However, a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) for investor protection may not be prioritised at this stage.

"In two years, countries have moved on, the world has moved on. A lot of other challenges in trade are coming up. We need to take stock as to where we stopped...." Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said last week.

In March 2022, India and Canada formally re-launched talks for a comprehensive trade deal to create new opportunities for boosting trade and investment flows. It was also decided that an early progress trade agreement (Epta) would serve as a transitional step towards a Cepa.

However, negotiations were stalled more than two years ago as ties between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low following a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

Then Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link to the killing, claims that New Delhi categorically rejected. At the time, negotiations were at an advanced stage, and both sides had hoped to finalise the deal by the end of 2023.


-- Shreya Nandi, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dhoni Attends Salman's 60th Birthday Party
LIVE! Dhoni Attends Salman's 60th Birthday Party

The Man Challenging 18% GST On Air Purifiers
The Man Challenging 18% GST On Air Purifiers

'If a common man wants to buy an air purifier for Rs 10,000, then he will have to shell out Rs 11,800 with 18 percent GST.''If he is charged GST at 5 percent the same air purifier will cost Rs 10,500.''This saves a one time amount of Rs...

Drunk SUV driver drags bike for 500m; hits multiple vehicles
Drunk SUV driver drags bike for 500m; hits multiple vehicles

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for drunk and rash driving after his SUV rammed into a bike and dragged it for approximately 500 meters before hitting multiple vehicles.

100 crore on this side won't watch silently if....: Suvendu
100 crore on this side won't watch silently if....: Suvendu

Protests continue in Kolkata against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari threatens a large-scale protest if the attacks are not stopped.

'Powerful Individuals Escape Accountability'
'Powerful Individuals Escape Accountability'

'Judges have transmitted a terrible message to citizens across the nation. All right-thinking individuals will be disturbed by what the Delhi high court judges have done.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO