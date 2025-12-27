HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gold Reserves, Foreign Currency Assets Boost Forex Kitty By $4.4 Bn

Sat, 27 December 2025
Share:
09:19
image
India's foreign exchange reserves grew by $4.37 billion to $693 billion in the week ended December 19, driven by an increase in gold reserves and foreign currency assets, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The rise in foreign currency assets is attributed to the RBIs USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of $5 billion conducted on December 16, with the transaction settled on December 18.

According to the data, gold reserves increased by $2.6 billion during the reported week, while foreign currency assets rose by $1.6 billion to $559 billion. Indias forex reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.

"While the RBI sold dollars heavily during the week, the swap auction infused $5 billion; hence, the net amount is positive," said a forex dealer at a State-owned bank.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.368 billion as of December 19, a week in which the RBI sold heavily to bring the dollar down from 91.08 to 89.27.      

"The RBI must have bought heavily also at 89 as assets grew by $1.641 billion during that week while gold reserves rose by $2.623 billion."

During the reported week, the rupee experienced high volatility, hitting fresh lows for four consecutive sessions. It eventually settled about 1.3 per cent stronger against the dollar, oscillating between 91.08 and 89.25 per dollar amid choppy trade.

After recognising the scale of long speculative positions in the market, the central bank decided to intervene more aggressively, pushing the spot rate lower.

The rupee appreciated sharply during the final trading hour on December 19, likely due to aggressive dollar sales by the RBI. The central bank is estimated to have sold around $3 billion to $4 billion on that day.

Meanwhile, the RBI has infused Rs 1.45 trillion of durable liquidity so far in December through open market operation (OMO) purchases and forex buy-sell swaps.

Special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $8 million to $18.74 billion, while Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund increased by $95 million to $4.78 billion during the reporting week.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FTA with India means more jobs, incomes: New Zealand PM
LIVE! FTA with India means more jobs, incomes: New Zealand PM

100 crore on this side won't watch silently if....: Suvendu
100 crore on this side won't watch silently if....: Suvendu

Protests continue in Kolkata against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari threatens a large-scale protest if the attacks are not stopped.

2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh
2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh

India expresses concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, condemning violence and calling for justice. They also address the return of a BNP leader and reiterate support for free and fair elections.

India raises H1B visa concerns with US amid interview delays
India raises H1B visa concerns with US amid interview delays

India has raised concerns with the United States regarding the cancellation of scheduled H1B visa interviews for Indian applicants due to enhanced vetting measures. Both countries are engaged in discussions to address the disruptions...

Nagpur: Man killed, another injured in Christmas brawl
Nagpur: Man killed, another injured in Christmas brawl

A man was killed and another critically injured in a brawl outside an eatery in Nagpur during Christmas celebrations. The incident stemmed from an argument inside a club that escalated into a violent attack.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO