Follow Rediff on:      
EPFO To Work On Returning Money Locked In Idle Accounts

Sat, 27 December 2025
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will launch a Know Your Customer (KYC) drive in a mission mode to help return money locked in inoperative accounts to claimants, Union Minister for Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural event of a newly-constructed EPFO regional office in Gujarat, Mandaviya said the government would launch a 'dedicated digital platform' to simplify the process of filing claims and ensuring smooth settlement to the rightful claimant. 

There were 2.15 million inoperative EPFO accounts as on March 31, 2024, with money amounting to Rs 8,505 crore, according to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje. In the same year, the amount settled from inoperative accounts to concerned beneficiaries was Rs 2,632 crore.

The amount of money stuck in such accounts jumped over fivefold between 2018-2019 and 2023-2024, from Rs 1,638.4 crore in the earlier year.

Mandaviya also announced a mechanism of EPF Suvidha Providers, who will work as authorised facilitators to guide members, especially new users, in resolving issues and accessing benefits. 

'Before 2014, as per ILO (International Labour Organization), India had 19 per cent social security coverage. Today, this has risen to 64 per cent, with international organisations like the ILO and International Social Security Associ-ation commending Indias progress,' Mandaviya said.

'Today, 940 million people are covered under social security protection, making India the second-largest in the world in social security coverage after China,

-- Auhona Mukherjee, Business Standard

