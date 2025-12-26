HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drunk woman held for hitting police constable with car in Delhi's Rohini

Sat, 27 December 2025
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly ramming a car into a police barricade and injuring a constable in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Friday. 

The incident took place on December 24 in Sector 11 of Rohini where a barricade had been placed, they said. 

According to the police, a caller informed them that a female driver, apparently drunk, had hit a police constable with her car. 

A police team rushed to the spot and found the white car that had struck the barricade. 

The woman, a resident of Sector 16, Rohini, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the police said. 

Constable Rohit, posted with the 1st Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police, who suffered injuries in the collision, was taken to BSA Hospital for treatment, the police said. 

They said the woman, who works in the private sector, was returning home from a birthday party when the incident occurred. 

She was arrested, and her car was seized, they said. -- PTI

