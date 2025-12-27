HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drunk SUV driver drags bike for 500m; hits many vehicles

Sat, 27 December 2025
09:30
Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of drunk and rash driving after his SUV rammed into a bike, dragged it for about 500 metres, before hitting multiple vehicles, officials said on Friday. 
 
The incident occurred on the Ring Road near Kamakshipalya around 7.15 pm on December 24, when the biker, Rohit, was heading towards the Nagarbhavi Circle, they said. 

The incident was captured on camera by the passersby.

According to police, the speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The impact was so severe that the bike got stuck under the car. 

However, the SUV driver, later identified as Srinivas, allegedly did not stop and continued to drive for nearly 500 metres, dragging the motorcycle all the way. 

Rohit sustained injuries to his chest, hands and legs, police said. The car later hit several other vehicles after which a group of motorists and locals chased and stopped the offending vehicle. 

"The public found the driver in a heavily intoxicated state and thrashed him before the traffic police reached the scene and took Srinivas into custody," a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Srinivas after registering a case against him under the relevant sections of law based on a complaint filed by Rohit. -- PTI 

