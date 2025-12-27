HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhoni Attends Salman's 60th Birthday Party

Sat, 27 December 2025
Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai turned out to be a rather subdued affair.  Among the  guests were M S Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

"They stayed for quite a while and Dhoni even danced to Salman numbers," one of Salman's prominent guests says on Saturday morning. 

"The party wrapped up a while ago. In fact, the guests are still trickling  out. Many of them are staying over at the farmhouse. Dhoni and his wife left for Mumbai after the party."

The director-friend describes the party as "subdued" but  fun. 

"Salman  kept  saying, 'I can't believe I am 60. I don't feel  it.' All of us kept  reassuring you him he didn't look his age."

Salman's parents, though frail and too weak to travel, made it to Panvel for the celebrations. Salman's father Salim Khan insisted he was celebrating Christmas and his son's birthday and wore a Santa cap to prove his point.

Salman's superstar friends Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who are off for their New Year vacation, were missing at the party. As were Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ali Abbas Zafar, the three directors who have contributed the most to Salman's career.

Apoorva Lakhia, who is directing Salman's current  project, had to miss the bash as he was putting finishing touches to the Battle Of Galwan trailer till 2 am on December 27.

-- Subhash K Jha 

