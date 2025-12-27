Dhoni Attends Salman's 60th Birthday Party

10:48

Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash at his farmhouse in Panvel on the outskirts of Mumbai turned out to be a rather subdued affair. Among the guests were M S Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.





"They stayed for quite a while and Dhoni even danced to Salman numbers," one of Salman's prominent guests says on Saturday morning.





"The party wrapped up a while ago. In fact, the guests are still trickling out. Many of them are staying over at the farmhouse. Dhoni and his wife left for Mumbai after the party."





The director-friend describes the party as "subdued" but fun.





"Salman kept saying, 'I can't believe I am 60. I don't feel it.' All of us kept reassuring you him he didn't look his age."





Salman's parents, though frail and too weak to travel, made it to Panvel for the celebrations. Salman's father Salim Khan insisted he was celebrating Christmas and his son's birthday and wore a Santa cap to prove his point.





Salman's superstar friends Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who are off for their New Year vacation, were missing at the party. As were Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ali Abbas Zafar, the three directors who have contributed the most to Salman's career.





Apoorva Lakhia, who is directing Salman's current project, had to miss the bash as he was putting finishing touches to the Battle Of Galwan trailer till 2 am on December 27.





-- Subhash K Jha