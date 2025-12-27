HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong to launch 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' from Jan 5

Sat, 27 December 2025
15:57
The Congress will launch a campaign against the repeal of the United Progressive Alliance-era rural employment legislation Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on January 5, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge warning that people are angry and the Narendra Modi government will have to face the consequences for the move. 

The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

The new act has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge said the party will lead the 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' across the country.

He said MGNREGA was not just a scheme, but the 'Right to Work' given by the Constitution.

"People are angry over the repeal of MGNREGA; the government will have to face the consequences," he said.

"At the CWC meeting, we took an oath that a campaign would be launched with MGNREGA as its focal point. The Congress would take the lead and start a 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' from January 5," Kharge said. 

Referring to the cost-sharing clause between the Centre and state governments under the VB-G RAM G Act, the Congress chief said states will have an additional expenditure burden and termed it a one-sided decision taken without consultation.

"This law has been brought to crush the poor; we will fight against it on the streets and in Parliament," he said.   -- PTI

