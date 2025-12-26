HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Won't be scared, have faith in SC: Unnao rape survivor

Fri, 26 December 2025
Unnao rape case survivor protest against the Delhi HC order suspending the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in New Delhi./ANI Photo
The Unnao rape survivor on Friday said she will not be intimidated by the suspension of the life sentence of convict Kuldeep Sengar and asserted that she has "blind faith" in the Supreme Court, which she will approach for justice. 

Speaking to PTI, the survivor said she had gone to the protest outside the high court to publicly question the message being sent to women of the country. 

Asserting her right to raise questions as a citizen, she said, "It is my right and the right of the public to ask these questions. Not every judge is like this." 

The survivor said the bail order had endangered her family's safety and livelihood. 

"This order has caged me and many women like me. It poses a threat to my family. My husband has also lost his job. What are we supposed to do?" she said. 

Expressing faith in the apex court, the survivor said she would challenge the order before it. 

"We will approach the Supreme Court, and I have blind faith in it. The Supreme Court has given me justice before, and I am confident it will do so again," she said. 

Declaring her resolve to continue the legal battle, she said fear would not silence her. 

"They thought we would remain silent and fearful. They have not seen a woman in her Durga avatar. We will not be scared," she said. 

Calling the struggle a larger fight for women's rights, the survivor added, "This is a fight for justice for the women of this country. I do not care if we are jailed, but we will continue to fight." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

Indian student shot dead near Toronto University
Indian student shot dead near Toronto University

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities probing the case as a homicide, officials said.

'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus
'Unspeakable atrocities against Hindus': Hasina slams Yunus

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, has accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of committing atrocities against non-Muslims and interfering with religious freedom.

Gujarat once again a 'tiger state' after 30 years
Gujarat once again a 'tiger state' after 30 years

After more than three decades, Gujarat has regained the status of a 'tiger-present state', with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) confirming the presence of a tiger in the state.

