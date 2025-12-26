Won't be scared, have faith in SC: Unnao rape survivor

19:05

Unnao rape case survivor protest against the Delhi HC order suspending the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in New Delhi./ANI Photo





Speaking to PTI, the survivor said she had gone to the protest outside the high court to publicly question the message being sent to women of the country.





Asserting her right to raise questions as a citizen, she said, "It is my right and the right of the public to ask these questions. Not every judge is like this."





The survivor said the bail order had endangered her family's safety and livelihood.





"This order has caged me and many women like me. It poses a threat to my family. My husband has also lost his job. What are we supposed to do?" she said.





Expressing faith in the apex court, the survivor said she would challenge the order before it.





"We will approach the Supreme Court, and I have blind faith in it. The Supreme Court has given me justice before, and I am confident it will do so again," she said.





Declaring her resolve to continue the legal battle, she said fear would not silence her.





"They thought we would remain silent and fearful. They have not seen a woman in her Durga avatar. We will not be scared," she said.





Calling the struggle a larger fight for women's rights, the survivor added, "This is a fight for justice for the women of this country. I do not care if we are jailed, but we will continue to fight." -- PTI

