UP: Man kills wife, buries body in backyard

Fri, 26 December 2025
16:28
A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity and buried her body in the backyard of his house in the Belghat area in Gorakhpur, police said on Friday.

"The accused, identified as Arjun, was arrested on Thursday, four days after the incident, following suspicion raised over the woman's disappearance," Superintendent of Police (South) Dinesh Kumar Puri said.

The police said the accused killed his wife, Khushboo (25), late on the night of December 21, when other family members were asleep. He allegedly dug a six-foot-deep pit behind the house around 11 pm and buried the body, covering it with soil, dry grass and weeds to destroy evidence.

At the time of the incident, Arjun's father, Shyam Narayan, was away from home for work in Uruwa, while his mother and younger brother were present, unaware of the crime, the police said.

After Khushboo was not seen for several days, Arjun allegedly misled family members, claiming she had gone to her parental home following an argument. As rumours spread in the village, locals advised the family to inform the police.

During questioning, Arjun gave evasive replies and later confessed during sustained interrogation, following which the body was recovered from the pit, the officer said.

According to the police, the accused, a labourer who had recently returned from Ludhiana, suspected his wife's alleged closeness with another man, leading to frequent quarrels.

Further investigation is underway, the SP said.   -- PTI

