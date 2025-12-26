HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Telangana couple arrested for 'honour killing' of daughter

Fri, 26 December 2025
09:01
A couple was arrested in Karimnagar district on Thursday for allegedly killing their 17-year-old daughter after she refused to end her relationship with a man from a different caste.
  
The couple had lodged a complaint with the police recently, claiming that their daughter died by suicide owing to chronic stomach pain.

The police registered a case of suspicious death and proceeded with post-mortem and viscera analysis.

However, the forensic report revealed that the teenager died of throttling.

During the course of investigation, police found that the victim was in a relationship with a person from another caste in the village and did not heed her parents' warning to end the affair.

Unable to accept her choice, the parents allegedly forcibly administered insecticide to her before strangling her. They also framed her murder as suicide, police said.

The couple was arrested and will be produced before a court on December 26, they added. -- PTI

