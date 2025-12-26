Tarique Rahman's pet cat steals spotlight on homecoming

13:33

Photo: Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP/Facebook

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after more than 17 years in exile, arriving from London along with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman.Rahman's return also drew attention for an unexpected reason -- the arrival of the family's pet Siberian cat, Jebu, which has gained popularity on social media in recent months.A photograph of the cat appearing to stare at Rahman's mobile phone had gone viral earlier this year, prompting widespread online interest.Amid the buzz, a Facebook page dedicated to Jebu was launched shortly before the family's arrival, attracting numerous followers and light-hearted comments from users.The BNP's official Facebook page later shared a photograph announcing Jebu's return, stating that the cat had arrived in the country after noon.Read the story