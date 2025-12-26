HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stone-pelting during demolition outside Jaipur mosque

Fri, 26 December 2025
10:56
Four policemen were injured when a mob pelted stones while they were removing iron railings erected along the road outside a mosque in Jaipur district early on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am near the bus stand area in Chomu town, located 40 kilometres away from Jaipur. Tensions erupted when police attempted to remove the iron railings as they encroached onto the road.

The police had to resort to tear gas shells and use mild force to disperse the crowd, officials said.

"The situation is completely under control. Four policemen sustained injuries in stone pelting. Strict action will be taken against those taking law into their hands," Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal said. 

"Two to three others have also sustained minor injuries. All senior police officers are on the spot. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order," said Usha Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chomu.

According to police, talks were held on Thursday evening between the administration and members of a community about removing some stones placed on the road area outside the mosque.

The community members agreed to remove them on their own.

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing iron railings outside the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and unrest as it encroached onto the road area.

As police attempted to remove the railings using a JCB machine on Friday morning, some miscreants allegedly started pelting stones, injuring four policemen who were later admitted to a hospital.

Seeing that the situation may deteriorate, additional police forces were rushed to the spot from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura and other nearby police stations.

Internet services have been suspended in Chomu for 24 hours as a precautionary measure, police said.

Police personnel have been conducting flag marches in the town since morning to maintain law and order.

Senior officials said teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.   -- PTI

