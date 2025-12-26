HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Search ops launched across Jammu region ahead of New Year

Fri, 26 December 2025
22:35
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff
Security forces have launched search and verification operations in Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu, ahead of the new year to maintain heightened security, officials said. 

The operations are aimed at sensitising hinterland areas, upper reaches, and border belts to keep troops on high alert, they said. 

In Kishtwar district, the army has intensified search operations in the Chatroo area and adjoining villages of Chas, Dhar and Horna, following specific intelligence inputs, officials said. 

The region has been placed under a strict cordon with additional deployments to detect any suspicious movement, they said. 

In Kathua district, Border Security Force troops, in coordination with the police, conducted searches deep in Hande Chak village of Marheen tehsil, officials said. 

BSF troops in coordination with Punjab police made searches in Paharipur village in Pathankot district to reinforce security along the inter-state border, they said. 

In Samba district along the Indo-Pakistan International Border, the police launched a mass verification drive amid terror threat alerts, they said. 

Migrant workers were subjected to verification of identity documents and mobile phones to prevent their misuse, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 killed in brawl amid Christmas celebrations in Nagpur
LIVE! 1 killed in brawl amid Christmas celebrations in Nagpur

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

