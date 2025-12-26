Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 89.86 against US dollar

20:02





Forex traders said a recovery in crude oil prices, significant dollar demand from importers, and risk-off sentiment amid trade deal uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.84 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 89.94, registering a 23-paise loss from its previous close. -- PTI

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 89.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.