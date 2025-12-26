HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 89.86 against US dollar

Fri, 26 December 2025
20:02
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 89.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. 

Forex traders said a recovery in crude oil prices, significant dollar demand from importers, and risk-off sentiment amid trade deal uncertainties further dented investor sentiment. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.84 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 89.94, registering a 23-paise loss from its previous close. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMC halts bullet train work over pollution norm breach
China sanctions 20 US defence firms over Taiwan arms sales
China has imposed sanctions on 20 US defence firms in response to the Trump administration's approval of a record USD 11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan.

Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot
An NIA team inspected the site of a balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that killed one person and injured four others. The investigation is ongoing.

Sambhal cops face FIR over fake encounter claim
A court in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered the registration of an FIR against police officers for falsely claiming a man was arrested after an encounter in a robbery case when he was already in jail. Police plan to challenge the order.

Meet BJP's first-ever mayor in Kerala
BJP leader V V Rajesh was elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking the party's first-ever victory in a municipal corporation in Kerala. The election saw other mayoral contests across the state, with UDF and LDF also...

