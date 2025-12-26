Retired IAF personnel shot dead in UP's Ghaziabad

21:54





The deceased has been Identified as Yogesh (58), a native of Baghpat district.





Yogesh, who had retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) three months ago, lived in Ashok Vihar Colony with his wife, two sons and a daughter, the police said.





The incident occurred while Yogesh was walking home from a local market.





According to ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam, two men on a motorcycle approached him and engaged in a heated argument.





The assailants physically assaulted Yogesh before shooting him in his head.





The attackers fled the scene immediately and Yogesh died on the spot.





"We are probing the case from various angles, including the possibility of an extra-marital affair, based on manual intelligence," the officer said.





"We have obtained CCTV footage from nearby cameras for further investigation," he added. -- PTI

