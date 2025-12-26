HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Retired IAF personnel shot dead in UP's Ghaziabad

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
21:54
image
Two motorcycle-borne men shot dead a retired Indian Air Force staffer here on Friday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased has been Identified as Yogesh (58), a native of Baghpat district.

Yogesh, who had retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) three months ago, lived in Ashok Vihar Colony with his wife, two sons and a daughter, the police said.

The incident occurred while Yogesh was walking home from a local market.

According to ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam, two men on a motorcycle approached him and engaged in a heated argument. 

The assailants physically assaulted Yogesh before shooting him in his head. 

The attackers fled the scene immediately and Yogesh died on the spot.

"We are probing the case from various angles, including the possibility of an extra-marital affair, based on manual intelligence," the officer said.

"We have obtained CCTV footage from nearby cameras for further investigation," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pan masala ad: Forensic test of Salman's signature ordered
LIVE! Pan masala ad: Forensic test of Salman's signature ordered

2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh
2,900 incidents: India on minority attacks in Bangladesh

India expresses concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, condemning violence and calling for justice. They also address the return of a BNP leader and reiterate support for free and fair elections.

Aus in touch with India on Bondi Beach terror attack: MEA
Aus in touch with India on Bondi Beach terror attack: MEA

The Telangana police on December 16 stated that Sajid Akram, one of the accused in the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia, was originally from Hyderabad, contrary to earlier reports that had identified the attackers as being of...

Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot
Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot

An NIA team inspected the site of a balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that killed one person and injured four others. The investigation is ongoing.

BMC polls: NCP-SP in talks with Uddhav Sena for tie-up
BMC polls: NCP-SP in talks with Uddhav Sena for tie-up

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss a potential alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The meeting follows an alliance between Uddhav...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO