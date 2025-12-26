HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ramadoss issues notice, warns son Anbumani against using party name, flag

Fri, 26 December 2025
22:54
PMK founder S Ramadoss (middle) and son Anbumani (left)/File image
The infighting in the PMK intensified on Friday with the party founder S Ramadoss issuing a public notice through his lawyers warning his son Anbumani against using the party's name, flag or symbol. 

Anbumani had "no legal authority" to act on behalf of the PMK and he cannot claim to be the party president or represent the party in any capacity, the notice published in newspapers said. 

Any such attempt to project control over the PMK by using its name would amount to "an illegal political act" aimed at misleading the public, the senior Ramadoss warned. 

Anbumani was expelled by the Ramadoss-led party in September this year. In the notice issued through his advocates, Ramadoss cited a December 4 verdict of the Delhi high court to state that the party was in his control. 

He warned political parties, organisations and individuals against entering into an electoral pact with Anbumani in the name of PMK and said such an act would amount to an "offence" as per the law. 

Decisions on polls should come only from PMK founder-president Ramadoss, who nurtured the organisation, the notice said and appealed to the public not to be misled. 

As the power tussle over the control of PMK further intensified between father and son, the latter on December 26 announced the expulsion of party honorary president G K Mani for "anti-party activities." -- PTI

