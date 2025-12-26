HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ram temple 2nd anniversary celebrations on Dec 31; Rajnath, Yogi to attend

Fri, 26 December 2025
23:42
The second anniversary celebrations of the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram temple will be held on December 31, the temple's management said on Friday. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hoist the flag at Annapurna Temple in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex and participate as the chief guest of the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join him for the ceremony. 

Religious rituals for the second anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple will begin on December 27 and the main ceremony will be held on December 31. 

Cultural events will begin on December 29 and other religious programmes will continue till January 2, 2026, said Gopal, who is associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. 

Worship rituals will be conducted under the supervision of prominent seer, Madhvacharya. 

Extensive arrangements have been for devotees who are expected to arrive from across the country and abroad, he said. -- PTI

