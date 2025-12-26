HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jilted lover shoots girlfriend, kills self in Jharkhand

Fri, 26 December 2025
19:29
A 35-year-old man fired at his girlfriend after her marriage was fixed elsewhere, and shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred around 9 am in the Khalari Police Station area, around 40 km from the city, when the woman was stopped at KDH Ground and shot at by the man, a senior officer said.

The woman received a bullet in the chest. She has been referred to Ranchi's RIMS for better medical care. 

Her condition is stated to be serious, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (rural) Praveen Pushkar told PTI.   

Primary investigation suggested that the man was in a relationship with the woman, he said.

The woman's marriage was fixed elsewhere. 

Perturbed by the development, the man might have taken the step. 

The woman came out of her residence in the morning and was stopped by the man at the KDH ground. She was shot in the chest. 

The man fled the spot and shot himself dead at his residence, Khalari police station in-charge Jaideep Toppo said.

Local people admitted the injured woman to a hospital in Khalari, and later she was referred to Ranchi.

Toppo said the man, who hailed from Chhattisgarh, used to live with his brother in Khalari, who works in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The man's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said, adding that the police initiated an investigation to ascertain how he got a firearm. -- PTI

