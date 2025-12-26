IndiGo disruptions: Panel submits probe report to DGCA

23:44





The inquiry committee, headed by DGCA joint director general Sanjay K Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.





The official said the committee has submitted its report on Friday evening.





A source said copies of the report have been shared with the office of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha.





Details about the report could not be immediately ascertained.





Other members in the Brahmane-led panel were DGCA's deputy director general Amit Gupta, senior flight operations inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal.





Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, and inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms was a key reason for the disruptions.





Following the disruptions, DGCA directed IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to reduce its winter schedule by 10 percent and issued show-cause notices to the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras.





In the order dated December 5 on setting up the panel, it said that, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, "warranting an independent examination". -- PTI

