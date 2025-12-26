HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

IndiGo disruptions: Panel submits probe report to DGCA

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
23:44
image
The four-member panel that probed the massive flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier this week has submitted its report to the aviation regulator DGCA, according to a senior official. 

The inquiry committee, headed by DGCA joint director general Sanjay K Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions. 

The official said the committee has submitted its report on Friday evening. 

A source said copies of the report have been shared with the office of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha. 

Details about the report could not be immediately ascertained. 

Other members in the Brahmane-led panel were DGCA's deputy director general Amit Gupta, senior flight operations inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal. 

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, and inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms was a key reason for the disruptions. 

Following the disruptions, DGCA directed IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to reduce its winter schedule by 10 percent and issued show-cause notices to the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras. 

In the order dated December 5 on setting up the panel, it said that, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, "warranting an independent examination". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO