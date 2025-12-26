HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hyderabad man burns wife to death suspecting infidelity

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
17:35
image
A man allegedly burnt his wife to death here, suspecting her fidelity, the police said on Friday.

He purchased petrol in a bottle and poured it on his wife while she was sleeping, and set her on fire on December 23, they added.

The couple got married 10 years ago. The man is a construction worker, and the woman was doing housekeeping work. 

The man who was suspecting his wife's fidelity decided to murder her and consumed alcohol before allegedly executing his murder plan, the police said.

On seeing him setting their mother on fire, their two children, a boy (8) and a girl (6), rushed out of the home, and the accused absconded with his son, the police stated.

Hearing the screams of the woman and their daughter, neighbours came to their rescue and informed the police. 

On reaching the spot, cops rushed the woman to a state-run hospital with 95 percent burns. 

However, she couldn't be saved, officials said.

The accused had switched off his mobile phone and was travelling to different places to evade arrest, but the police managed to nab him within 36 hours after the crime. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Attacks on minorities in B'desh a grave concern: India
LIVE! Attacks on minorities in B'desh a grave concern: India

Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot
Cylinder blast near Mysore Palace, NIA team on spot

An NIA team inspected the site of a balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru that killed one person and injured four others. The investigation is ongoing.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager
IT firm CEO among 3 held for gang rape of female manager

Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for alleged gangrape of a female manager of the company after a birthday party in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

Sambhal cops face FIR over fake encounter claim
Sambhal cops face FIR over fake encounter claim

A court in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered the registration of an FIR against police officers for falsely claiming a man was arrested after an encounter in a robbery case when he was already in jail. Police plan to challenge the order.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO