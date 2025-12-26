HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

HC grants interim bail to K'taka BJP MLA in rowdy sheeter murder case

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
23:20
image
The Karnataka high court on Friday granted interim bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva murder case. 

The relief came after Basavaraj moved the high court challenging the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the special court for people's representatives. 

A bench headed by justice G Basavaraj, which heard the matter on December 26, ordered interim bail and adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail application to January 6. 

The court also directed that Basavaraj be released immediately if he was arrested and instructed him to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. 

During the hearing, senior advocate Sandesh Chout, appearing for the MLA, submitted that Basavaraj had complied with the investigation process whenever notices were issued. 

He pointed out that despite this, the investigating agency had not filed a chargesheet against Basavaraj and had failed to provide valid reasons for the delay. 

The counsel further noted that Basavaraj had been protected from arrest between July 18 and December 19, and sought continuation of the same protection. 

Accepting the submissions at this stage, the high court granted interim relief and directed the government advocates to file their objections to the anticipatory bail plea. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram
LIVE! Mahapanchayat opposes church construction in Gurugram

Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India
Amit Shah calls for unified ATS structure across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the need for a unified anti-terrorism structure and a strong anti-terrorism grid across India to effectively counter terror attacks. He also announced a new plan to combat organized crime.

Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers
Delhi pollution: HC questions 18% GST on air purifiers

The Delhi High Court has asked the central government why it cannot reduce the GST on air purifiers, considering the poor air quality in Delhi. The court's concern is that the current 18% GST makes air purifiers unaffordable for the...

'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man
'Papa, I can't bear pain': Hospital wait kills Indian man

A 44-year-old Indian-origin man died of suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for over eight hours for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room.

Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report
Pak's nuclear proliferation scared US, Russia: Report

Newly declassified documents from the United States National Security Archive have revealed that Pakistan's nuclear proliferation was a significant concern for both the US and Russia, with leaders expressing 'nervous' fears about the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO