HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hasina slams 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims

Fri, 26 December 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday lashed out at the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims. 

The 78-year-old Awami League leader also said that the current ruling group, which has seized power illegally, is setting 'horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death', in an apparent reference to the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week.

In her message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths. 

"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of Hasina government in August last year. Last week, a 25-year-old Hindu worker was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city.

On Monday, minority groups in Bangladesh held a protest in Dhaka over the interim government's failure to prevent the persecution of minorities.

Hasina hoped that Christmas would further strengthen the existing bonds of harmony and goodwill between Christians and followers of other religions in Bangladesh. 

"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said. 

"May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever," she added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hasina slams 'unspeakable atrocities' against Hindus
LIVE! Hasina slams 'unspeakable atrocities' against Hindus

Indian student shot dead near Toronto University
Indian student shot dead near Toronto University

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student has been shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, with authorities probing the case as a homicide, officials said.

Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh

A Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country. The incident took place in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila. The deceased, identified as Amrit...

Why Muslim Women Despise Polygamy
Why Muslim Women Despise Polygamy

'Every issue that Muslims are facing today affects Muslim women. But how come women's issues don't affect the community?''How does the community benefit by the practice of halala or polygamy?'

'India's biggest health crisis since Covid'
'India's biggest health crisis since Covid'

Experts warn that air pollution in India is a major public health crisis, leading to a surge in undiagnosed airway diseases and cardiovascular issues. They urge for urgent action, early detection, and treatment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO