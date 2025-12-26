Goa nightclub fire: Court extends police custody of Luthra brothers till Dec 29

17:52





The Luthra brothers are co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, in which 25 people died, and several others were injured in a fire on December 6.





Earlier, their custody was extended by the Mapusa judicial magistrate first class court.





Also, the Mapusa JMFC Court remanded Ajay Gupta to 14 days' judicial custody.





Gupta is the third partner of Birch by Romeo Lane.





Earlier, on December 16, the Luthra brothers were brought from Delhi to Goa after being deported from Thailand.





A Delhi court had granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of the accused after they landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.





On December 17, the court produced the accused before the Mapusa judicial magistrate first class court after they were arrested at Delhi airport.





The court granted the brothers 5-day police custody. -- ANI

